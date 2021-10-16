Gnosis Market Capitalization Hits $490.70 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $490.70 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $326.14 or 0.00537203 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00204647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.