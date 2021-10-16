GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0547 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 8% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $523,988.87 and $2,053.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

