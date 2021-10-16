Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

