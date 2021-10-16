Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $16,030.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gold Poker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00068552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00074760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00108583 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.35 or 1.00141939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.51 or 0.06255669 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00026526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gold Poker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gold Poker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.