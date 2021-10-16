GoldenPyrex (GPYX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $395.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $649,435.63 and $395.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.