Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $1,301.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.05 or 0.00306594 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

