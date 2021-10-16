GravityCoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,777.68 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $15,777.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00068886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00075477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00109290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,983.07 or 0.99835196 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.59 or 0.06257953 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00026969 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,459,090 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

