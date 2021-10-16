Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce sales of $651.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.00 million and the highest is $666.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $424.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $3,887,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 235,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

