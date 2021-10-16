GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4009074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GreenSky by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

