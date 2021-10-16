GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.03

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 4009074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.
The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in GreenSky by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.