GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Trading 10.1% Higher

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares traded up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $12.24. 5,119,305 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 470% from the average session volume of 898,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49.

About GreenVision Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLBZ)

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

