Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.19% of Greif worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Greif stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 201,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,601. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

