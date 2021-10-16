Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $0.93. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 92,912 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 million for the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

