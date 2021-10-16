Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

