Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 177.6% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Grid Metals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Grid Metals Company Profile
