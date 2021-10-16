Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

GRFS stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter valued at $2,233,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Grifols by 114.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Grifols by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grifols by 55.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after buying an additional 770,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

