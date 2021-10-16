GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) by 28,700.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSAH opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors.

