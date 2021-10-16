GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) versus Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Financial Review

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tele2 AB (publ) and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.47 $807.47 million $0.57 13.18 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than GTT Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

