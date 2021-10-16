Gulden Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $63,489.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00304318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 553,914,510 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

