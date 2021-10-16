GXChain Market Cap Achieves $46.02 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $46.02 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001275 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,656,110 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

