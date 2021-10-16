GYEN (GYEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00069570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00074304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00110690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.18 or 1.00029031 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.93 or 0.06364224 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,221,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

