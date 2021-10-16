H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HLUYY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
HLUYY opened at $26.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $26.16 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.70.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile
H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.
