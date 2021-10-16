Hacken Token Market Capitalization Achieves $40.82 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and $7.08 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0903 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.37 or 0.06283416 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,944,900 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

