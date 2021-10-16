Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,836 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 82,101 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Halliburton worth $45,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Halliburton by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,872,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 710,309 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 398,863 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 205,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

