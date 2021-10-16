Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.23 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post sales of $95.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.87 million and the highest is $95.60 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $122.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $399.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $397.90 million to $401.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $379.65 million, with estimates ranging from $375.10 million to $384.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $101.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 5.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 59,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

