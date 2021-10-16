Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

HPGLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $104.12 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $137.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.91.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

