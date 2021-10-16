Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

HBRIY stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.35. 20,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

