Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $1,077,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $6,466,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.31 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

