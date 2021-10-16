Hathor (HTR) Price Hits $0.65 on Top Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $118.33 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00108416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,226.24 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06247557 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00026032 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

