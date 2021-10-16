Head to Head Comparison: Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) vs. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.18 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.11 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gladstone Capital and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.51%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and Virginia income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P National Municipal Bond Index and the S&P Virginia Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

