Head-To-Head Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Alvarion (OTCMKTS:ALVRQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alvarion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plantronics and Alvarion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.72 -$57.33 million $3.17 9.22 Alvarion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alvarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plantronics.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvarion has a beta of -3.18, indicating that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Alvarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -1.06% -127.71% 6.21% Alvarion N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Alvarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Alvarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plantronics presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Plantronics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Alvarion.

Summary

Plantronics beats Alvarion on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

Alvarion Company Profile

Alvarion Ltd. engages in the provision of autonomous wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks. Its products and services include Advidity WBSac, Bolster WBSn, Arena Controller, solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, and solutions for enterprise connectivity. The company was founded on September 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

