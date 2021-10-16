Head to Head Contrast: AT&T (NYSE:T) & Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

AT&T (NYSE:T) and Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AT&T and Frontier Communications Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AT&T $171.76 billion 1.07 -$5.18 billion $3.18 8.08 Frontier Communications Parent $7.16 billion 0.92 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Frontier Communications Parent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AT&T.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AT&T and Frontier Communications Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AT&T 2 10 8 0 2.30 Frontier Communications Parent 0 0 5 0 3.00

AT&T presently has a consensus price target of $30.56, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.71%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than AT&T.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of AT&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of AT&T shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AT&T and Frontier Communications Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AT&T -1.11% 12.78% 4.37% Frontier Communications Parent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AT&T beats Frontier Communications Parent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S.. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions. The company also provides Frontier Business that offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

