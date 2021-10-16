Head to Head Contrast: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Owlet and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owlet and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 13,379.46 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

Owlet beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

