Head to Head Review: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) & Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirent Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.70 $84.40 million $0.58 27.67 The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.04 billion 2.02 -$1.42 billion N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spirent Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $55.67, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.8% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spirent Communications and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group -6.49% 2.18% 0.96%

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Spirent Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. The Pandora provides music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

