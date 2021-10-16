Head-To-Head Survey: Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) vs. Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Aiadvertising alerts:

Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, meaning that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aiadvertising and Integrated Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.41 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 41.81 -$22.43 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aiadvertising and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Aiadvertising and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26% Integrated Ventures -1,127.43% N/A -454.00%

Summary

Aiadvertising beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aiadvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aiadvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aiadvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.