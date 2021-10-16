Head-To-Head Survey: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics 15.66% 5.31% 3.90% BioAtla N/A N/A N/A

65.7% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.98%. BioAtla has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 129.98%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioAtla is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and BioAtla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 16.51 $71.14 million $0.63 72.32 BioAtla $430,000.00 2,228.90 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats BioAtla on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

