Head to Head Survey: Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

94.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vail Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $312.55, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Given Vail Resorts’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vail Resorts is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vail Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion 6.92 $98.83 million $3.19 105.47 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vail Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vail Resorts beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses. The Real Estate segment holds real property at mountain resorts primarily throughout Summit and Eagle Counties in Colorado. The company was founded by Pete Seibert and Earl Eaton in March 1957 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.