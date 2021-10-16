Head-To-Head Survey: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.9% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and PolarityTE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -8.08 PolarityTE $10.13 million 4.70 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.51

PolarityTE has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55% PolarityTE -266.25% -103.16% -56.19%

Summary

PolarityTE beats Vaxcyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

