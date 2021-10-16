HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $129,854.78 and approximately $9.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00045695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00206212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00093021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

