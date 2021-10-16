Hedera Hashgraph Tops 1-Day Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00096020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.25 or 0.00396335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012965 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00035404 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00023118 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

