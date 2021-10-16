HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.46 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $263.46 million and $8,636.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00028772 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000752 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00022925 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

