Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $87.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Helix has a market cap of $207,787.79 and approximately $87.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Helix has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00026751 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000520 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,030,418 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars.

