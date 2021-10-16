Helmet.insure Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $434,148.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,145,990 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

