Helpico 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 95.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $1,267.02 and $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

