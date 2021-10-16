HempCoin (THC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.90 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $63.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.77 or 0.99962923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.48 or 0.00737841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,749,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,614,847 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

