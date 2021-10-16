Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HENOY stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

