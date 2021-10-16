Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.25% of Henry Schein worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after purchasing an additional 789,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,854,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after purchasing an additional 235,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 641,612 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $90,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company had a trading volume of 610,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.