HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 31.6% Lower Over Last Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $43,327.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00044485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.27 or 0.00204674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00092646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

