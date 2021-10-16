Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341,048 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.18% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $33,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 7,634,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,063,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.