Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $106.76

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.76 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 13,810 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £708.14 million and a PE ratio of -33.44.

About Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

