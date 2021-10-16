Hiblocks 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $177,378.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $34.00 million and approximately $177,378.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

