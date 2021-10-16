Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Update

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

HIPO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 995,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,352. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hippo stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

